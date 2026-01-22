Massage rollers help with muscle and full-body recovery following a strenuous physical activity. The RheoFit A1 massager alleviates discomfort without the burden of having to carry the device itself during the process.

Some personal massage rollers may be effective but need lifting. This negates their purpose when you already have sore arms and muscles to begin with. Launched at CES 2026, this device offers hand-free use instead.

The RheoFit A1 is designed to lay on a flat surface so it can glide effortlessly across your back, arms, and legs while you lie over it with a pillow propped under your head. It eases muscle pain, releases knots, and stretches tight muscles.

It provides deep myofascial engagement that target tight hamstrings and provide deep tissue relief from pain and soreness. With 84 massage nodes, this massager engages 800% more area in a single roll compared to the leading massage gun. It targets every muscle while protecting the spine.

The result is fully body muscle relief (front and back) in just 10 minutes or less. The RheoFit A1 features patented powerful motors and interchangeable massage covers that provide the right amount of pressure for every body and muscle.

Moreover, it uses AI technology to scan your body, monitor pressure distribution, and create a personalized recovery plan tailored to specific activities or musculoskeletal issues. A companion app lets you control your own recovery. The app offers over 10 programs that target different activities and AI body scan routine.

Choose Free Mode to let the RheoFit A1 roll up and down however you want or Activity mode, for a therapy program that addresses the pain caused by different sports. Then there’s AI mode that adapts to your needs in real time. The RheoFit A1 runs on a 2600mAh rechargeable battery offering up to four hours of use.

Images courtesy of RheoFit