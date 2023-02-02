Around the last quarter of 2022, Rezvani made a surprise announcement after quite some time. The California-based automotive group is the top source for menacing machines that can be fully customized according to the buyers’ whims. As long as the cost is not an issue, you can commission a bespoke ride equipped for any scenario. Now, it’s ready to launch the Vengeance!

The naming convention Rezvani follows typically suggests performance and toughness. Its latest model is no different and reportedly draws influences from what you might already suspect. Rezvani points out that digital artist Milen Ivanov penned its aggressive design. He purportedly took elements from sci-fi and video games to give the Vengeance its distinct look.

There are clearly some elements that will remind folks of the Cybertruck. Although the geometric surfaces are not as pronounced as Tesla’s electric pickup truck, there’s enough for a futuristic profile. If you really want to push things to the extreme, opt for the Military Package. This trim outfits the SUV with a suite of features to provide top-of-the-line protection.

Basically, the Vengeance will help owners survive a range of threats such as firearms, explosives, and other forms of attack. Furthermore, there are electrified door handles, smoke screens, strobe lights, and pepper spray units. Run flat tires and enforced bumpers ensure nothing stands in the way.

Meanwhile, the luxurious cabin can store gas masks, hypothermia kits, and thermal night vision systems. This behemoth comes with a 6.2-liter V8 good for 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque as standard. If for some reason this is not enough, Rezvani offers a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 alternative rated at 810 horsepower and 770 lb-ft of torque. Reservations for the Vengeance are now open.

Images courtesy of Rezvani