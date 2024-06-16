INEOS Automotive may not be a household name for the average consumer, but individuals with discerning tastes in vehicles hold it in high regard. The British marque is made up of professionals with a shared interest in overlanding and 4×4 machines in general. Thus, those eager to know about what the team has in development will be pleased to learn about the all-new Arcane Works service.

The appeal of bespoke builds is remarkably high and usually caters to snobbish celebrities and the wealthy with exquisite tastes. When you have resources as vast as theirs, why settle for something that everyone else can own, right? The manufacturer will initially offer the option exclusively for its Grenadier SUV.

Depending on how well received the Aracane Works venture is, more INEOS Automotive models might be added in the future. Clients are always assured that their Grenadier retains unparalleled off-road capabilities the 4×4 is lauded for. Furthermore, owners are assured their units will perform just as admirably on paved surfaces as well.

Renders or prototypes of what the project brings to the table are not yet available except for a single teaser image. In it, we can only make out a menacing silhouette of the Grenadier with its LED lights on and in what could be a metallic green exterior.

According to the press release, “Each run of limited-edition vehicles will showcase a unique set of features, introduce new technologies and carry a specifically tailored name.” The French factory where each example will be assembled in was acquired from Mercedes-Benz in 2021.

“Arcane Works is intended to create a truly individual 4×4, hand finished with exclusive materials and personalised touches by specially curated craftsmen. We know this is something our customers have been looking for and working in small batches means we can give them a genuinely custom-made experience,” says INEOS Automotive Commercial Director George Ratcliffe.

Images courtesy of INEOS Automotive