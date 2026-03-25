The MS-06 folder that Orioner released earlier this month was compact enough already at 2.18″ long. But its latest drop, the Z6, is even tinier at merely less than half the size of a pinky. Yet, it is made with premium materials and features a robust build to last practically forever.

This is the “world’s tiniest EDC knife” at just 1.5″ long when closed and weighs merely 0.48 oz. It may be small, but it’s also powerful. Its blade, which is only 0.52″ long, is undoubtedly the star. It’s crafted from 67 layers of Damascus steel for excellent edge retention, corrosion resistance, and superior toughness.

The Z6 blade glides effortlessly through plastic packaging, slices through cardboard like butter, and makes short work of cutting rope and paper. The hand-finished blade holds an edge that makes clean, crisp, and consistent slices every time (sans the rough edges or tears).

The blade deploys via a flipper tab that doubles as a bottle opener. It stays firmly in place during use via a snap pin lock. Moreover, this EDC knife blends ergonomics with lightweight strength in a robust frame CNC-machined from sandblasted grade 5 titanium.

Despite its small footprint, it’s comfortable and easy to use with a contoured and grooved handle. The Z6 is sleek, pocket-sized, and versatile. It’s ultra-small and lightweight, so it’s barely noticeable until needed. It hangs from a keychain or carabiner or doubles as a pendant, making it a great everyday utility knife. Its magnetic pocket clip offers quick snap-off access, while tritium slots on the frame offer visibility in low-light conditions.

Images courtesy of Orioner