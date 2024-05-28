Swiss designer Renaud Defrancesco and designer Anne Bertoncini collaborated on the Briket, a recyclable stool made from biodegradable and environmentally-friendly materials. It’s made from sawdust scraps and potato. They did about 30 tests to ensure that these byproducts can result in a sturdy and fully-functional furniture.

The product debuted at Salone del Mobile 2024, where Defrancesco showcased its robustness and feasibility by sitting and standing on it. Defrancesco crafted the nine-legged furniture by compressing sawdust scraps and wood waste with potato starch. He opted not to paint the stool afterward and instead, left it to showcase the raw and original materiality of the ingredients.

The Briket stool makes a great addition to your living room or bedroom setup if you’re eco-conscious and into minimalist design. Once it reaches its end cycle, it can easily be repurposed as firewood or fuel.

This stool is a product of Defrancesco’s experimental research on different waste in the local industries and how the waste can be repurposed into functional furniture pieces. He was also inspired by the production of pellets. The designer says that the stool can easily be directly reproduced in places where there is an abundance of wood waste. These include in sawmills, carpentry shops, and other shops dealing with larger quantities of wood use and wood production.

He shares, “All it takes is a press to manufacture the stools on-site, giving wood waste a second life before its third and final use as fuel.” Swiss design gallery NOV showcased the Briket stool during its Out of the Woodworks exhibition in April.

Images courtesy of NOV Gallery