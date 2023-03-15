Relwen’s Flyweight Flex Blazer offers just the right amount of warmth for that chill air in spring and makes you look good without feeling restricted.

Spring is just around the corner and with it comes the search for versatile apparel that can take you from the airport to the pub. This design from Relwen is a classic blazer but without the unnecessary padding or stiff tailoring. It’s a classic “sports jacket” and designed to be lightweight, flexible for unrestricted motion, and versatile for all occasion wear.

Relwen’s Flyweight Flex Blazer uses a combination of materials including 97% cotton and 3% spandex for the shell. Meanwhile, the reverse side comprises lightweight stretch sateen twill at 190 gsm/ 5.5 oz. Then the interior trim is 100% cotton woven sateen.

This outdoor wear is “Built to be wrinkled, lived-in, and never pressed.” Treat it like you would the brand’s jean jacket. It comes in a classic, tapered waist and seams reinforced with woven tape backing for durability. “Crafted to fit on the fly,” it features four button placket plus a throat tab closure for multiple styling options.

Moreover, it has working sleeve buttons that are meant to be rolled. Relwen’s Flyweight Flex Blazer comes with enough pockets for your EDC. These include a welt pocket at the left chest for a slim wallet or sunglasses and a couple of drop-in patch hand pockets. Then there’s a large rear game pocket with snap closure and an interior stitched-thru zipped pocket to secure your valuables.

Relwen’s Flyweight Flex Blazer looks good worn solo or as a layer over a T-shirt or polo shirt. It boasts a casual, put-together vibe and offers unrestricted motion so you can go about your day looking good while feeling warm and comfortable.

Images courtesy of Relwen