This Huckberry exclusive Relwen Cord Workshirt boasts a classic silhouette that will look good ten, twenty, or thirty or so years from now. Designed for the long haul, this outerwear is one that will surely speak to you no matter the occasion. It sure looks stylish whether you want to dress it up or dress it down, or worn on its own or as layered clothing.

Relwen prides itself on providing comfortable and stylish wear that will probably last longer than your closet. This version of the classic corduroy workshirt is not only timeless but also versatile. The elegant look of a button-down shirt never goes out of style and is always an ideal choice if you’re looking for something that’s easy to pull off.

The Relwen Cord Workshirt even feels cozier than it looks. That’s because of its 100% cotton shell with 8 wale corduroy that like leather, takes on its unique character as it ages. Moreover, it has a 100% cotton, dark chamois melange flannel twill for its lining and then finished off with a felled seam construction for durability.

This shirt features 2 5/8″ straight collar points with open slot construction at back for collar stays. It has a couple of double patch + flap “overshirt” pockets with reinforcing canvas tape at back for added durability.

The Relwen Cord Workshirt boasts a fabric that’s heavy enough so it works as a transitional jacket. But it is constructed and designed just like every shirt from Relwen for long-lasting comfort. Best of all, it comes in a new array of colors including Honey, Espresso, Bright Navy, and Bone.

