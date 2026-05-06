Traveling with luggage that provides limited storage can be a nuisance if you plan to bring some keepsakes home. You can only put so much inside a carry-on, more so, in a backpack. But the Modevo modular backpack by Onli Travel is different. It zips apart into three parts for functional versatility, expanding its storage capacity from 12L to 73L in seconds.

At its core is a 28L backpack that attaches to auxilary parts, including a 12L-27L Go Daypack and an 18L Link pack, via zippers. The Core Pack offers plenty of storage to keep things neat, organized, and easily accessible. Its zipped main compartment opens clamshell-style to reveal a couple of meshed zipped pockets on one side and a larger open space on the other.

Meanwhile, the exterior of the Modevo Core Back is a hidden pocket to store valuables, a 17″ laptop pocket, and a top-loading zipped pocket. There’s also a front quick stash pocket for grab-and-go items and large stretch pockets on the sides for bottles.

A suspension system makes the backpack ergonomically comfortable to carry. The system comprises of load lifters, a detachable sternum strap, and padded shoulder straps. It also has a removable padded hip belt and a padded and vented back panel. For added storage, the Link pack offers an additional 18L.

The Modevo backpack is built to handle daily adventures, constructed with water-resistant fabric, durable hardware, and YKK zippers. Its modular design gives you the freedom to decide whether you want it compressed for light travel or expanded for overhaul storage.

Images courtesy of Onli Travel