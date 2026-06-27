The Ti-Trailblazer is unlike any multi-tool due to its unique design. It’s a compass at its core, made even more functional and versatile. It neatly integrates ten utility tools into its steampunk-inspired titanium shell. It offers reliability in various situations, whether for survival, utility, or navigation.

This tool looks and feels robustly handsome as an EDC companion, with its shell CNC-machined from aerospace-grade titanium. This tool rests comfortably and securely in the palm with its compact, sleek design featuring a knurled, anti-slip edge. It’s also compact at 60mm in diameter and 16mm thick, and lightweight at 100g.

Designed for campers, explorers, or outdoor enthusiasts, the Ti-Trailblazer packs the needed tools for hiking, setting up camp, or fixing gear. It features a military-grade precision compass with near-zero deviation, delivering reliable directional guidance via bubble levelling even when off the grid or in emergencies. It also has a concealed scratch-proof, distortion-free flip magnifier ideal for clear map viewing, inspecting gear, starting a fire with sunlight, and more. The magnifier folds flat to keep the tool lightweight and slim.

Additionally, the design integrates a bit holder that you unscrew and insert the bit into the dial for quick repairs. It also has a small blade that’s sharp enough to open packages, cut rope and cords, and more. Moreover, there’s a mini saw, a bottle opener, and a pry bar. For visibility in the dark, this gear comes with three tritium tubes.

The Ti-Trailblazer multi-tool is keychain or pendant-carry-friendly. It is also available in stainless steel and copper, with an optional titanium magnet attachment and wooden storage box.

Images courtesy of Ti-Trailblazer