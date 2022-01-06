Now that CES 2022 is finally here, we’re seeing manufacturers going all-out with thrilling announcements. After featuring a couple from LG, we’re moving on to Razer and their upcoming lineup of hardware and concepts. What caught our attention was the Project Sophia – a premium all-in-one gaming and productivity solution for the modern user.

The gaming hardware and accessory brand is once again dabbling with modular flexibility. Razer’s VP of Growth, Richard Hashim says. “Project Sophia is our futuristic vision of a multi-purpose gaming and workstation set-up which meets the very different needs of a variety of PC uses, negating the need to move between workspaces.”

Owners of the Project Sophia are able to customize their machine with whatever their task needs. Content creators can set up their systems with high-fidelity audio and video modules. Digital artists, on the other hand, can outfit their tables with touchscreen digitizers and other creative input tools.

Streamers can also deck out their table with whatever they need to play and broadcast their games or more. With so many companies still sticking to work from home arrangements, demand for products specific to the various tasks are growing.

Consumers are purchasing desktop computers, monitors, laptops. Ergonomic desks and chairs are likewise very popular as people turn their residences or rooms into makeshift offices. This is the market that Razer probably wants to tap into with the Project Sophia.

For now, this is not yet ready for commercial distribution. Moreover, the “project” designation affixed to its name means the company is testing the waters. If it generates enough buzz or hardcore worshipers of the Triple-Headed Snake beg for its release, the Project Sophia might become another high-end Razer SKU.

Images courtesy of Razer