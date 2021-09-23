Every seasoned cyclist knows that personal safety always comes first. You can be the most careful individual out there, but accidents can happen even on bicycle-only lanes. As professionals put it, never neglect the quality and performance of your cycling gear. If you’re shopping for a new helmet, check out the new Rapha + POC collection.

The British cycling lifestyle brand is collaborating with the renowned Swedish protective gear manufacturer for this limited-edition release. There are two models receiving the revamp and upgrades: Ventral Air and Omne Air. Let’s start off with the more exclusive option among the two, which is the latter.

As indicated by the Rapha + POC Ventral Air product page, the helmet can only be purchased by Rapha Cycling Club members. On the other hand, a disclaimer hints that this exclusivity could be early access before the general launch. Most of the matte sections are in a shade of dark navy with the glossy segment in pink.

The Omne Air, on the other hand, is available for all cyclists who demand robust protection. You can also grab it in Navy, Off-White, and Carbon Gray. Unlike Ventral Air, which is for performance road racing and long-distance rides, this is a great all-rounder.

Although each model under the Rapha + POC collection boasts unique features, both share some of the technology that makes them reliable. There’s the EPS liner, ventilation ports, eye-garage for eyewear storage, and more. Get the perfect fit each time you wear the helmets with the intuitive dial system. Once the straps are in, fine-tune with a twist and ride in confidence.

Images courtesy of Rapha/POC