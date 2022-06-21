Architect Robert Hutchison Architecture & JSa envisioned a mountain retreat in Temascaltepec, Mexico, two hours west of Mexico City, that would harness the full potential of its natural resources while maintaining its beauty. The result is Rain Harvest Home, a three-structured escape that features a main residence, an artist’s studio, and a detached bath house.

The structure incorporates permaculture principles to establish a holistic, integrated relationship between people and place. Each structure uses 100% rainwater year-round, collected from above and then purified in a reservoir system below the ground. The main residence takes the shape of a pavilion with two-thirds of its footprint dedicated to a covered exterior space.

Meanwhile, the bathhouse orients towards the sky above and water below. Guests can utilize a hot bath, steam shower, sauna, and washroom. In the center is a cool plunge pool that opens up to the sky. All three structures of the Rain Harvest Home share a tectonic vocabulary of volcanic-rock clad foundations and vegetated roofs.”

This extraordinary retreat home boasts a simple and minimalistic facade. But its interior comes clad with modern furnishings from the living spaces, the bedrooms, dining areas, and kitchen. Wood panels that flock the high ceilings complement concrete walls and flooring, while stainless steel kitchen countertops gleam under natural lighting.

The Rain Harvest Home also boasts glazed windows that look out to expansive greenery outside. Aside from using rainwater, the structure also uses solar energy to power modern electronics. As much as possible, the interior spaces have ceilings that allow sunlight to seep through.

Images courtesy of Robert Hutchison Architecture