The CUE Air Washer from Watervation provides a cost-effective solution to cleaning the air we breathe without the use of replaceable filters. It uses water instead, a process inspired by the natural way that rain cleans the atmosphere of dust and pollen.

It washes the air, instead of trapping contaminants, using a patented Water Vacuum Grid technology. Like a downpour, it creates a dense curtain of water droplets that captures airborne particles and dissolves gases. No filter needed, just a change of water daily.

The CUE Air Washer uses a patented RainTec System that uses fluid dynamics to power a spinning top. This rotor creates a vacuum that lifts water upwards silently without the need for a water pump. The water then forms a “water-net” that captures harmful gases and substances using two factors: fine-splitting and high-power waterjet.

The RainTec System, as the team says, “delivers the power of hundreds of nozzles” in a compact design. The washing process begins with a 360° Water Shield that rapidly spins and atomizes water to create a continuous, 360-degree liquid filtration net. Then, as the water shield draws in indoor air, it naturally scrubs away microscopic dust, unwanted gases, and stubborn odors.

The system then releases purified, crisp air to help you feel revitalized. Moreover, the CUE Air Washer features a UV-C sterilization module that operates continuously as water circulates to wash the indoor air. It disinfects the water, keeping the tank consistently clean.

External testing resulted in a 99.5% removal of acetic acid, 99.0% removal of ammonia, 90% removal of formaldehyde, and a 93.5% reduction in fine particulate matter (PM). Aside from washing indoor air, this device also doubles as a humidifier.

Images courtesy of Watervation