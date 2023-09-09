The Quella Chair, designed by Dhiraj Choudhari, is created with both form and purpose in mind. Its design transcends mere functionality to become a statement piece in itself. It is a work of art crafted with meticulous attention to detail to seamlessly merge form and function and come up with furniture that’s not just comfortable to sit on but also a visual delight.

This modern bend plywood chair “embodies both design and artistry.” Its distinctive C-shaped silhouette catches the eye with its graceful curves and elegant lines. The clever use of hardwood imported veneers, which are selected for their quality and flexibility, ensures the durability and structural integrity of the chair and allows for the smooth curvature of the design.

But what makes the Quella Chair even more remarkable is the unique structure not only caters to humans but also to our feline friends. Cats are naturally curious and playful creatures who often find nooks and crannies to curl up in or play hide and seek. This piece of furniture, with its adaptable shape, allows cats to sleep underneath the base or squeeze themselves inside the hollow of the armrests.

The design was considerably made to adapt to the playful lifestyle of cats, who are highly flexible they can fit themselves in even tight spaces. This approach adds an extra layer of charm and functionality while challenging the conventional norms of chair design.

Looking at a different perspective, the Quella Chair can also serve as a base for decorations when two pieces are put together. Its adaptability makes it an ideal choice to elevate interiors and enhance event spaces.

Images courtesy of Dhiraj Choudhari/Behance