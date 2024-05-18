In an earnings call a few days ago, Sony informed its investors of the PlayStation division’s solid growth. Moreover, it was also indicated that the smash hit Helldivers 2 performed phenomenally as it reportedly sold 12 million copies in just 12 weeks. Even though PlayStation 5 shipments failed to meet the targeted 21 million at only 20.8 million, there’s plenty to celebrate. Hardcore fans might want to rock the Puma x PlayStation RS-X to show their support.

Sneakerheads know this is the first collaboration between the Japanese consumer electronics brand’s gaming division and a sports apparel manufacturer. A notable tie-in was with Nike and American professional basketball player Paul George for a series of kicks that incorporated design elements of the PlayStation. With this partnership officially over, Puma takes over and crafts a new stylish pair for 2024.

Collectors are undoubtedly snapping these left and right and so should you as availability is extremely limited. The Puma x PlayStation RS-X is sized for adults, youth, and kids, which is appropriate given video games appeal to all ages. These ship in two colorways: Glacial Gray-Blue Skies (Style: 396311_01) and PUMA Black-PUMA Team Royal (Style: 396311_02).

The upper is crafted out of DENSA and paired with a printed gradient riptstop fabric. Mesh elements are interwoven with the paneling and form the PlayStation signature face button icons on the toecap. Furthermore, the same icons are visible on a TPU film tag while the PUMA emblem leaps out of the circle. It hangs on the lateral side via a ball chain.

A flat lacing system secures the Puma x PlayStation RS-X to your foot which is nestled comfortably within courtesy of the mesh lining and sockliner. The sneakers feature an RS technology midsole. Finally, the Puma and PlayStation co-branding also appears on the tongue tag, as well as on a gradient backdrop beneath the translucent rubber outsole.

Images courtesy of Puma/PlayStation