If you’re in need of a great place to stay in New York that offers views of the city, then booked a stay at the King Great View over at PUBLIC Hotel. This is an Ian Schrager Hotel that gives you ample space to relax and squeeze in a few work virtually if needed.

Access to the King Great View is spread out across floors 8 to 16. The room boasts 220 sq. ft. of space which is big enough to accommodate two guests. It has a king-sized bed placed across a mounted 50″ flat-screen Smart LCD TV with Apple TV and a dining/work table.

Moreover, the room has distinct zones for entertaining, working, sleeping, and relaxation. It offers the fastest internet access in the Big Apple to keep you virtually connected. It even has a Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker and ten easy-to-reach USB ports and power outlets. Meanwhile, touch-controlled blackout shades let you block the sun from peeping in through the floor-to-ceiling triple-glazed windows.

Moreover, the King Great View room comes with custom-designed lighting that lets you choose the proper ambient light for the occasion. You can switch from work light to candlelight in seconds. The room also comes equipped with a personal cooler and a safe to store valuable items.

Guests have instant access to special events happening at the hotel, guaranteed roof deck access, and priority reservations to Popular and Cantina & Pisco Bar, which serves authentic and globally-inspired Peruvian cuisine by Chef Diego Muñoz. Likewise, guests staying at the King Great View get a 10% discount on all PUBLIC-branded items at Trade, PUBLIC Hotels’ boutique concept store by Tania Schrager and Yelin Song.