Proof’s version of the M-65 field jacket, the Passport Jacket, is a modern and streamlined approach with a weather-resistant shell and loads of pockets to store on-the-go essentials.

A DWR coating makes this jacket ideal for exploring no matter what the weather brings. It combines durability with comfort and technical performance with an outer shell made from a combination of 63% cotton, 33% nylon, and 4% spandex. Cotton makes it breathable, nylon for abrasion resistance, and spandex gives it a good enough stretch for mobility.

Moreover, Proof’s Passport Jacket comes with a polyester lining and lightweight insulated quilted shell to keep you warm when the temperature drops. Meanwhile, a stowable hood with zipper closure helps to keep out water under a drizzle or the cold wind off your head and neck.

Aside from a zipper closure, this travel wear also uses snap buttons on the front for easy wear on and off and storm flaps seal the heat in and keep water out. It also offers adjustable ribbed sleeve cuffs to let you adjust to the desired fit and cord luck at the hem to keep the jacket secure. Made in Indonesia, Proof’s Passport Jacket also boasts plenty of pockets to store on-the-go essentials.

It offers storage space for more than just your passport and boarding pass. It has side pockets with snap button entry to keep your contents safe and secure. Moreover, a hidden zippered pocket under the front snap button lets you store small essentials like your card wallet, money, and more. Proof’s Passport Jacket comes in handsome colorways of Camel, Forest, and Stone Black.

Images courtesy of Huckberry