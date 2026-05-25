ProClad Hybrid 2.0 brings an ironclad cookware to your kitchen that can handle years of use and abuse. It’s a nonstick pan made of five layers of durable materials. It can handle real cooking, real heat, and even metal cutlery without losing its non-stick properties.

These layers each serve a functional purpose, and not just something to brag about as a selling point. The base or the fourth layer is a 430 magnetic stainless steel, machined flat to within 0.1mm for structural stability. It steadies the pan on a gas, glass, or induction cooker. The base comes with an exterior titanium shield, the fifth layer, which is in cream, slate, or terracotta finish built for daily use.

Meanwhile, at the core of the ProClad nonstick pan is a 3mm aluminum alloy that enables even heat distribution for even cooking. There are no hot spots on the cooking surface, so you can sear steaks or make crepes with ease. The first layer is a titanium shield, confirmed by ÜV Rheinland, an independent testing lab, to be food-safe and free of harmful chemicals, including PFAS, PFOA, PTFE, lead, and cadmium.

Then the second layer protects the non-stick cooking surface from daily cooking use and abuse of cooking utensils, even those made of metal. The non-stick coating sits slightly lower under raised 304 stainless steel ridges. This way, utensils don’t scratch the coating but make contact with the ridges. Together, these layers ensure the durability and longevity of the pan, especially its non-stick quality.

Moreover, ProClad is oven-safe, including the coating, which doesn’t blister, and the handle and rivets don’t melt. This way, you can pre-cook on the stove, then finish in the oven. The pan underwent actual oven tests at 900°F to back this claim.

Images courtesy of LIITON