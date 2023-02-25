The Pro-Tech Runt 5 is an automatic knife featuring Pro-Tech’s famous opening action. It’s small enough to be considered legal in California but don’t let its size fool you.

This is a pocket-friendly folder with a 1.96″ reverse tanto CPM MagnaCut premium stainless steel blade which is easy to sharpen and boasts excellent edge retention and corrosion resistance. The blade features a flat grind, a cutting edge of 1.00″ at a thickness of just 0.11″, and a hardness scale of 60-62 HRC.

The Pro-Tech Runt 5 may be small. But it’s sharp and strong enough to slice those steaks, cut open boxes, or perform other minor cutting jobs. A push button deploys the blade while a button lock keeps it in place when on the job.

The Pro-Tech Runt 5 is compact, with the handle at just 3.25″ long, 0.875″ wide, and 0.48″ thick. It also clocks in at a weight of just 2.08 oz. yet it feels solid in the hands. It has a textured grip on the aluminum handle so you don’t have to worry about it slipping while in use. Its compact size also makes it fit nicely in the hands.

This is an everyday carry knife that’s easy to maneuver for precise cuts and the automatic feature is a steal. You can whip out the blade in one hand and this utility tool is for right-handed carry. The spring in this folder is intense. Once you press the button, the blade flies into action so you might get caught off-guard at first. Best to get a good grip on the handle then. For portability, the Pro-Tech Runt 5 comes with a tip-up deep carry pocket clip with flush screws.

Images courtesy of Pro-Tech Knives