Ever wonder what it feels like to have your own private jet and live in it? Well, Hanging Gardens Air lets you live this experience via the Private Jet Villa. This is a retired Boeing 737 previously used by Indonesian airline Mandala Air.

Stripped of its seats and turned into a luxury vacation villa, the first luxury hotel inside a commercial plane. This is a two-bedroom and two-bathroom villa in Pecatu, Bali Indonesia. The massive aircraft sits permanently on a cliffside on Nyang Nyang beach. A few kilometers away are other beach attractions including Uluwatu beach, (8 mins. drive) and Padang Padang Beach (12 min. drive). It is also near the Uluwatu Temple and a 48-min drive to Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Guests will have the entire Private Jet Villa to themselves. It offers a 24-hour front desk, free self-parking, and other modern amenities including air conditioning, WiFi, microwave, electric kettle, and more. Each bedroom comes with a king-sized bed.

Moreover, this cliffside oasis has a pool that overlooks ocean views, a circular stone tub with water views, and a deck with a fire pit. The former cockpit is now a modern main bathroom and the business class is converted into the kitchen, dining, and living area. One of the wings now serves as a floating terrace where guests can soak in wonderful views next to the infinity pool. Meanwhile, the other wing is now a peaceful garden. Private Jet Villa even comes with its own helipad for a chopper to land.

Images courtesy of Hanging Gardens Air