Lamborghini collectors may want to check out this latest listing from Weekend Heroes. If your garage has a spot reserved for the classics, then this Urraco could be the machine that fills that gap. It is in remarkable condition and tagged as a pre-production example. With various original elements intact and with matching numbers, this is a rare find indeed.

The shop confirms this as unit number 19, which was built in November 1972. The designation is visible on various parts throughout its body. An inspection reveals everything matches throughout the vehicle, which is a desirable trait people usually look for when they purchase vintage models.

Moreover, it comes with full documentation including papers that are in Italian from its early sale. The Urraco’s design is by Marcello Gandini of Gruppo Bertone fame. This 2+2 coupe counts itself among his legendary works for Lamborghini such as the Miura, Diablo, and Countach.

This sleek sports car flaunts an exterior in arancio (orange) and a cabin in nero/grigio (black/gray). Shortly after delivery, its registration was TE 100589 but was transferred to ROMA 46382A in 1982. By 1992, this Urraco would stay in storage for over twenty years and changed hands once more in 2014.

Its last Italian owner gifted an expert restoration package which includes a repaint in the same colorway. Handling everything was a former Lamborghini works specialist. Weekend Heroes notes “the interior remains totally unrestored and is a testament of the car’s great original condition.”

By 2016, the Lamborghini Urraco is part of a German collector’s fleet of Italian GT automobiles. It’s now looking for a new owner to the tune of approximately $109,000. The unit is currently in Germany.

Images courtesy of Weekend Heroes