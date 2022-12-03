If you want to go skiing in style and of course, comfort, then you won’t regret getting yourself a pair of Prada’s new Gabardine Après Ski Boots. That is if you have money to burn. They not only boast a sporty silhouette but also ooze military vibes.

The luxury brand is not one to miss out on making the slopes a runway with the introduction of these nylon gabardine après-ski boots. They are not merely fashion statements but also fully functional in that it keeps you grounded, literally. This pair has chunky lugs that not only offer good grip but could very well serve as a self-defense tool.

Prada’s Gabardine Après Ski Boots feature a sports-meet-technical design with a fabric/leather construction and an all-black color theme inside and out, save for the iconic enameled metal triangle Prada logo. This shoe is made with nylon and has a removable padded pile lining to keep those soles comfy and warm. The upper drawstrings help to seal the heat in and add extra security on top of the tubular lacing closure to ensure the shoes stay snug.

However, what makes these ski boots stand out are the commanding 40mm thick expanded rubber soles and the lug treads. They kind of reminds you of those tires used on heavy-duty construction machines. Regardless, the combination lends to the design’s overall unique technical style.

Prada’s Gabardine Après Ski Boots are available in two options: 20 cm and 32 cm bootleg variations. They also come with a hefty price tag of $1370 USD and $1590 USD, respectively.





Images courtesy of Prada