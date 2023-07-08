By now, most of you already know that Porsche is commemorating its 75th anniversary this year. Now’s your chance to grab various merchandise that marks this milestone. It’s likely these would become highly collectible memorabilia later on. Meanwhile, the carmaker treats fans to another surprise as it unveils the 911 GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition.

Earlier this year, parties interested in owning a commemorative vehicle that celebrates the German marque’s 75 years in the business were likely disappointed. It appears a commercial version of the sleek Vision 357 design study was never considered for production. In our opinion, this is a blunder on the company’s part and an opportunity wasted.

On the other hand, buyers might want to settle for this equally outstanding automotive tribute instead. One of the world’s most prestigious endurance races is also on its centenary this 2023. Hence Porsche honors the people and the machines that campaigned at the time with the 911 GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition.

Unless you reside in France, prepare to fork over extra to cover the vehicle’s cost as well as the import duties. The donor vehicle for this special edition model is the 911 Carrera GTS. It’s packing a turbocharged six-cylinder boxer engine rated at about 473 horsepower. There is an option to fit it with a seven-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed PDK transmission.

The 911 GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition flaunts a Le Mans Silver Metallic exterior inspired by the 356 SL. Roundels on each door are marked with the number 46 – another nod to the aforementioned racer’s starting number. Then there are the five double-spoke rims finished in Aurum for an elegant contrast against the body.

Images courtesy of Porsche