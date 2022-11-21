Porsche is a marque that makes some of the most stunning sports cars in the world. Their vehicles are popular among motoring enthusiasts for their sexy silhouettes, outstanding performance, and exceptional driving experience. It likewise boasts a remarkable off-road racing pedigree which it imbues on the 911 Dakar.

The German carmaker is famous for its exploits in motorsports. Instead of focusing entirely on the tracks, it’s also participating in grueling competitions across dynamic terrain. Its latest venture takes a beloved platform and kits it out to be ready for a rough ride.

As the name says, It is eager for an “adventure in the desert.” To give it more than enough power to tackle the tarmac or trails, Porsche endows the 911 Dakar with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder. Its mill produces 473 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with an eight-speed PDK gearbox for all-wheel-drive fun.

This bad boy can hit a top speed of 150 mph and can zip from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. For adaptability and comfort, the 911 Dakar features an adjustable suspension setup. This gives it up to 6.3 inches of clearance. Meanwhile, its 19/20-inch light alloy forged Dakar rims are shod in Pirelli off-road tires.

Porsche Traction Management technology, rear-axle steering, aluminum tow hooks, fender flares, rocker panels, a roof rack, and a CFRP hood all combine to make it a sleek yet capable beast anywhere you take it. Buyers can opt for the Rallye Sport trim package, which adds black powder-coated steel roll bars, six-point harnesses, a fire extinguisher, and other awesome upgrades to the 911 Dakar.

Images courtesy of Porsche