Lately, when Porsche makes it into the headlines, it’s generally about aftermarket customizations and restomods. Moreover, the Taycan is a regular fixture in the news when new trims come out or like when it recently set a new lap record at the Nürburgring. That all changes now as it announces the all-new 911 Carrera T.

If you’re one of the many that’s not ready to make the jump to the marque’s green motoring options, then this sports car is a solid choice. Buyers can get it in a coupe, cabriolet, and targa body styles. We believe the latter would be what many would opt for due to its timeless appeal.

Here’s the breakdown as per Porsche. Starting with the powertrain, the 911 Carrera T is a pleasure to drive. Its twin-turbo six-cylinder engine produces 379 horsepower and can also be paired to a seven-speed manual gearbox. Automotive purists are sure to go with the latter.

It can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 4.3 seconds. Pick the eight-speed PDK setup and that time changes to 3.8 seconds. Porsche says it can reach a top speed of 181 mph. Meanwhile, the sports exhaust system lets you enjoy the signature sounds its mill makes when you floor it.

The 911 Carrera T can ship with a set of 20” or 21” 10-spoke Carrera S alloy rims. It also boasts a remarkable weight reduction over its regular stablemates. The manufacturer outfits the vehicle with lighter glass, a rear seat assembly delete, and lesser sound insulation, among others.

The cockpit comes with Sports Seats Plus which is firmer and provides improved lateral support. The upholstery is smooth leather with Sport-Tex and optional embroidery for the headrest. Deliveries of the 911 Carrera T are slated for Spring 2023.

Images courtesy of Porsche