Given the country’s rate of adoption when it comes to sustainable mobility, it won’t be long before China outpaces the rest of the world. The Chinese government urged local carmakers to push for more eco-friendly options over internal combustion engines and imposed 2030 as the deadline. This initiative prompted manufacturers to come up with versatile models like the 01.

Built by Polestones and designed by Pininfarina Shanghai, what they have here is an overlanding-grade SUV available as a six-seater or a seven-seater. Others were quick to point out some aesthetic similarities with Range Rover’s Defender 130, but its design elements tell us otherwise.

With an electrification mandate in place, it’s a surprise this bad boy packs a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill. However, Polestones was quick to explain that the ICE functions exclusively as a range extender in this configuration. A 56 kWh battery pack is the primary energy source for the 01’s hybrid powertrain.

Each axle is outfitted with electric motors with a combined output listed at 469 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of twist. The Chinese marque claims the 4×4 can zoom from zero to 62 mph in 5.5 seconds. In emission-free mode, the 01 can travel up to 146 miles before the batteries run out. Meanwhile, with the range extender unit’s help, we’re looking at a staggering 693 miles.

This mileage was measured via the WLTP test cycle and will likely appeal to adventure-seekers. Owners can go on an expedition without range anxiety at the back of their minds and just enjoy the journey. The Polestones 01 is no RV, but the tailgate features a meal preparation setup. You have an induction cooker, water dispenser, and storage for other kitchen accessories

Images show a modern cabin outfitted with top-shelf creature comforts such as seats with heating/massage functions, second-row captain’s chairs, wireless charging pads, a panoramic glass roof, and more. The Polestones 01 pricing and release date are not yet available as of this writing.

Images courtesy of Polestones