After a series of concept single-seater Polestar supercars, we’re eager for something official. It looks like the wait won’t be long now as the Swedish automotive marque prepares to unveil its first electric SUV – the 3. When it launches, the platform will be in direct competition with the Rivian R1S, Tesla Model X, and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Since Polestar is a sub-brand of Volvo with Geely as its parent company, the green SUV’s production will be in the Swedish carmaker’s factory in Charleston, South Carolina. The covers will drop on October 12, 2022, but some details are now available online. We now know that it’s outfitted with dual motors on the rear axle.

Electric torque vectoring is also on the menu with the help of a dual-clutch system. Next up are the active dampers and dual-chamber air suspension units. Depending on the road conditions, the Polestar 3 can adjust these accordingly for a smooth ride.

There’s also an option for a performance trim that delivers 517 horsepower and 617 lb-ft of torque. Range, meanwhile, should reach approximately 372 miles on a full charge. As for other features, the Polestar 3 is supposedly packing a semi-autonomous drive mode for highways.

The technology uses LiDAR sensors, while the processing power comes from NVIDIA. Theirs is talk that Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV will likewise ship with it on board. Pricing for the Polestar 3 is estimated to be between $75,000 to $111,000 when it hits showrooms.

“Polestar 3 reimagines the SUV through premium electric performance and innovative, sustainable technology. Changing the automotive landscape while keeping the environment a priority,” notes the press materials.

Images courtesy of Polestar