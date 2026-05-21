Leave it to architectural firm Wallmakers to turn limitations into a design opportunity when faced with real estate and material constraints during the construction of the Bridge House in the hills outside of India’s Karjat City. The team made do with what was readily available: using mud, steel, and thatch to build the four-bedroom house that spans 100 feet above two streams.

The house is named as such because it bridges a 30-ft gorge created by the streams. It connects two pieces of land using clever and practical construction methods. Wallmakers used four hyperbolic parabolas supported by just four footings for the house’s framework. This also minimizes disruption to the streams’ natural contours.

Meanwhile, steel pipes and tendons provide tensile strength, and thatch wrapped with mud provides comprehensive strength. The thatched roof draws inspiration from a pangolin’s scales and provides the Bridge House with its aesthetic appeal inside and out. But it’s not merely for show, as it also provides thermal insulation and effective passive cooling.

Additionally, Wallmakers added a layer of mud over the thatched roof to prevent rodents and pests from burrowing inside the house. The mud plaster layer also further stabilizes structural integrity in the absence of a vertical suspension pillar. The outcome is a 4,500-sq-ft shelter with generous indoor-to-outdoor connections.

Strategically placed windows provide natural light, ventilation, and expansive views of the natural surroundings. Meanwhile, the central courtyard offers shade on each side, while a netted roof in its center welcomes rain or sun. Bridge House is fully functional, equipped with a living area, kitchen, bedrooms, and bathroom. It even has a swimming pool that overlooks the surrounding trees.

Images courtesy of Wallmakers