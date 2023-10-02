Aesthetic influences from the 1920s remain a favorite classic inspiration for modern designers. Specifically, we tend to see Art Deco make it sway onto architecture, vehicles, and almost everything else. The elite who are in the market for a new luxury vessel endowed with the style in question should get in touch with Cecil Wright for the PHOENIX 2.

What’s great about this motor yacht from Lürssen is that there’s practically no need to commission its construction. The 295-foot monohull is ready to navigate the seas and comes with all the opulent bells and whistles one needs to entertain and impress guests. The lines, curves, colors, and décor will take anybody back in time.

Being aboard the PHOENIX 2 is seemingly surreal as the cosmetic direction of its exterior and interiors pay tribute to the roaring ‘20s. Folks with an eye for detail will catch the extensive use of marble, glossy finishes, and golden hues throughout the ship’s generous volumes. Speaking of which, we’re looking at multiple decks brimming with glitzy elements.

For breathtaking views, recreation, and socializing, head up to the sky lounge where you’ll find a pool, jacuzzi, sunbeds, and more. When the waters below appear more enticing, the aft beach club is the section to be. There are more cool amenities such as a gym, wellness center, cinema, wine cellar, and sun deck, which also doubles as a helipad.

Another marvelous feature is the full-beam owner’s suite with a his/hers bathroom, a walk-in closet, an office, a hot tub, a jacuzzi, a steam shower, and a private deck. As for the rest of the accommodations, we have two VIP suites and four equally stunning cabins. The PHOENIX 2 also has adequate room to house a crew of 28. Finally, its cavernous garage can hold a multitude of water toys, while a fleet of four tenders services the superyacht.

Images courtesy of Cecil Wright