Philips Airfryer 5000 Series makes cooking up a feast for a large family, a group, or a party efficiently effortless. Its Flexible Megabasket steams, air-fries, or stream-fries, offering versatile cooking solutions in a single, compact kitchen appliance. It adapts to your cooking needs, offering one extra-large 10L basket and two baskets (3L and 6L).

You can cook protein in one basket and veggies in the other. This versatility gives you the freedom to plan your meals, so you can have breakfast, lunch, and dinner all sorted out and cooked in one machine. The Megabaskets adapt to different occasions, with the largest basket spacious enough to hold 2.5 kg of fries, 1.9 kg of ribs, or a whole chicken.

Philips Airfryer 5000 Series offers Steamfry, Steam, or Airfry simultaneously for perfect meals every time. Using Steam and Airfry together delivers a crispy exterior and a juicy interior to your dish. It’s perfect for roasted veggies, pizza, succulent chicken, or crunchy-baked bread.

Meanwhile, Steam is for the health-conscious as it preserves up to 93% of nutrients. It delivers silky, tender, melt-in-your-mouth textures to your food, ideal for salmon and moist proteins. A Reheat function paired with Steam, Airfry, or Steamfry also brings back the original texture and juices of yesterday’s meals.

Moreover, the Philips Airfryer 5000 Series features eight preset cooking modes, including airfry chicken, bake desserts, grill fish, dehydrate, ferment, roast potatoes, and more. Then, its companion HomeID app lets you explore recipes or get creative with your dishes. Conveniently, the Megabasket Airfryer remembers your saved cooking preferences and applies them automatically the next time you cook. It also has a Shake reminder and a SteamClean function for easy cleanup afterward.

Images courtesy of Philips