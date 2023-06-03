Cameras aren’t as they used to be: big with sufficient hand grip. Modern technology has made them small and in the process, sacrificed these important features that help you get a secure hold of your gear tg. This is where Peak Design’s Micro Clutch comes in.

This is a useful hand strap that works well on a wide range of mirrorless camera shapes and sizes. It offers photographers a good and comfortable grip with total access to Shutters and controls. Micro Cluth “provides security, stability, and comfort in a delightfully well-designed little package.” It features a comfy microfiber hand pad and a super strong adjustable Hypalon strap so you can dial in the perfect fit regardless of camera and hand size.

Moreover, Peak Design’s Micro Clutch comes with an axial strap attachment, a CNC-machined 6061 anodized aluminum base plate in a jet-black finish, and a PD anchor attachment. Its easy-off design also lets you access the battery in just seconds while an included magnetic tripod plate offers PD/Arca compatibility. It works great with a capture travel tripod and straps. It also has a hidden integrated tool for easy removal and attachment of the base plate.

There are two versions of the Micro Clutch. One is with an I-shaped baseplate and the other with an L-shaped baseplate. The I Plate is for cameras without a pronounced hand grip like the Fujifilm X100 series while the L shape is for those with a pronounced hand grip like the Sony A7 series. Moreover, Peak Design’s Micro Clutch doesn’t add unnecessary heft to your camera at just 51 grams for the I Plate and 60 grams for the L Plate.

