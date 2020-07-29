Sometimes, when consumers put a lot of effort to ask for something in particular, companies might eventually give in. Take for example the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 or Stingray as others call it. For years, people have been clamoring for a mid-engine configuration with the carmaker eventually delivering in the end. The most recent one has something to do with another iconic SUV from Ford’s catalog – the Bronco. We are finally getting a new one next year, but PaxPower is already teasing an exciting build ahead of its launch.

Before any aftermarket tuning, the Blue Oval is already offering two trims. Those getting the standard are looking at a 2.3-liter turbocharged direct-injection DOHC Ti-VCT EcoBoost I4 engine. If you want something more substantial, there’s the 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged port and direct injection DOHC Ti-VCT EcoBoost V6 option as well.

Each is capable of 270 horsepower with 310 lb-ft of torque and 310 horsepower with 400 lb-ft of torque respectively. Meanwhile, PaxPower intended to go beyond that with a Coyote 5.0-liter V8 paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. 2021 Bronco owners who are willing to shell out approximately $45,000 can look forward to a massive upgrade.

Instead of Ford’s modest tweaks, the shop will slap a 2.9-liter supercharger to push it all the way up to 758 horsepower. Overlanding freaks will surely go for this mind-blowing modification without hesitation. However, since the Bronco is yet to ship out to dealerships globally next year, details are still incomplete. Judging its work on the F-150 Raptor, interested parties can look forward to something remarkable.

Images courtesy of Ford