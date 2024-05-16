Paul McCartney is auctioning off the custom boots he wore during his performance at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012 and to Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations. He also wore the pair to his “On the Run” tour in Europe, South America, the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Shoemaker Steven Lowe of Eastbourne footwear shop Crispinians handcrafted the black boots from an alternative suede instead of traditional leather. Its design is based on the iconic “Beatle” boots originally made by Anello & Davide, which brings a classic twist to the classic Chelsea boots with a high Cuban heel. The singer and fellow Beatles bandmates John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr popularized the boots, then called Baba, in the 1960s.

McCartney is selling his preloved boots to raise money for Meat Free Monday, the nonprofit organization he founded with his daughters Mary and Stella McCartney. The charity encourages people to adapt a healthier diet and save animals by not consuming meat at least one day a week.

“As it was time for me to get myself a new pair of boots, I thought this might be a good way to help our Meat Free Monday campaign celebrate its 15th anniversary,” McCartney said in a statement posted on Sotheby’s. “Me and my boots have great memories of that special evening at the Olympic opening ceremony in London. It was a high to be involved with such an awesome and spectacular event. Something I’ll remember forever.”

Sotheby’s is spearheading the auction as part of its Sealed sale running from May 24 to June 1 in London. McCartney’s boots is expected to fetch between roughly $12,500 and $18,800.

Images courtesy if Sotheby’s