Just like we recently pointed out, BRABUS has been branching out into more segments apart from automotive. Although it continues to churn out jaw-dropping vehicles at a remarkable pace, the company also collaborates with other luxury brands for exclusive projects. The German group partners with Panerai once more to offer another striking timepiece – the Submersible S Brabus Verde Militare Edition.

The launch of this rugged timekeeping instrument coincides with the debut of a new vessel under its BRABUS Marine label. Hence, there are plenty of aesthetic elements that mirror the details of the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition. Similar to the day boat, it incorporates verdant shades into its design.

Furthermore, it does so in an understated manner to keep things stylish. The Submersible S Brabus Verde Militare Edition is a somewhat chunky bad boy at 47 mm. While there are much bigger watches out there, Panerai’s model is slightly more modest in size by comparison.

The housing is crafted out of Carbotech which flaunts a distinctive pattern throughout the surfaces. Plus, the bulky crown guard of the Submersible S Brabus Verde Militare Edition further adds to its menacing character. Framing its skeleton dial is a composite uni-directional rotating bezel. The BRABUS emblem is at 7 o’clock, while the Panerai signature is at 12 o’clock.

Meanwhile, a date window takes up the 3 o’clock hour marker. On the opposite end is an open-work case back which shows the rotor and power reserve indicator. The window likewise gives us a peek at the in-house, 341-component, and 31-jewel P.4001/S automatic caliber with a three-day power reserve. Production of the Submersible S Brabus Verde Militare Edition will only see 200 examples globally.

Images courtesy of Panerai/BRABUS