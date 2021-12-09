This one-of-a-kind Villa 19 designed by Catalonian studio RCR Arquitectes is a luxury home with golf and sea views. It sits elevated within the Palmares Ocean Living & Golf resort in the Algarve for expansive views of its beautiful scenery,

There’s a reason why it is part of the eight luxury villas in the property called Signature Villas. It sets apart from the others because of is its size. It boasts four bathrooms and bedrooms, a large private swimming pool, and a large garden. Not to mention the sea and golf views mentioned above.

The Villa 19 has nine terraces with the first three housed along with the kitchen, dining, and living room on the first floor. A bedroom on the first level opens out onto three more terraces. Meanwhile, the three remaining terraces connect to three bedrooms upstairs. On the surface, the villa features a unique construction of primarily overlapping planes of red-colored concrete. The walls are angular instead of curvy and rooms fan out from one another. The use of natural hues for the interior furnishings like wood and concrete creates a beautiful harmony with the natural colors of the topography.

At night, the structure glows and stands out with its immense beauty. Rafael Aranda, one of the three co-founders of RCR Arquitectes, described the villas at the resort “not as objects implanted into the environment, but as spaces embedded into the topography, framing the landscape.”

Thus, the unique structure of the Villa 19 and meticulously thought out color scheme that forms a “unique relationship with the external natural environment.” It invokes the “feeling of privilege in this exceptional setting.” It’s a feeling that flows throughout each home, connecting people to the place in a very special way.”

Images courtesy of Palmares Living