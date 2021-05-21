Each year, we are seeing a growing number of big-name brands making noteworthy adjustments for the sake of our environment. In fact, conservationists all over the world are praising these initiatives. To minimize unnecessary wastes that end up in landfills or the ocean, recycling and reusing is the name of the game. People shopping for new kicks might want to check out the Pallafin Low sneakers.

Among our collection of apparel, footwear usually sees the most use. Especially, if you are an athlete or maybe just own a few, it won’t take long before they wear out. This is where the unfortunate cycle starts as non-biodegradable items tend to end up in unwanted places.

Palladium and Finisterre are having none of that as they’re putting sustainability above everything else. To make each pair of the Pallafin Low, the manufacturers opt for vegan-friendly and recyclable materials only. Not only do they look great, but their minimal impact on the planet should make you feel good as well.

Sharing their best practices, Finisterre and Palladium are presenting the Pallafin Low as stylish waterproof sneakers. You got it! Now you can gear up for excursions anywhere from the streets to the beach in the same low-cut boots. The upper features a waterproof membrane with gussets for durability.

Meanwhile, the laces are recycled from rope and end in biodegradable aglets. You can get the Pallafin Low in Black or Dune colorways. Both tout orange accents on the last set of eyelets, aglets, and heel pull tabs. Palladium and Finisterre claim these will keep your feet dry and comfortable without compromise to fashion.

Images courtesy of Palladium/Finisterre