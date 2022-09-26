Outerknown’s Blanket Shirt is a grab-and-go kind of outerwear that goes with just about anything. It makes you look stylish and handsome without trying too hard. Plus, it’s as cozy as its name suggests as it’s made from sustainable materials guaranteed to keep you cozy.

This polo shirt is one of the brand’s all-time best-selling favorites designed for travel. It can stand up to wrinkles and the elements so you stay comfortable and warm during chilly weather travels. It comes in an easy fit so you can layer it over another shirt as a jacket or wear it as is.

Outerknown’s Blanket Shirt is made with sustainability in mind. It uses 100% heavyweight organic cotton twill so it cuts out all the harmful synthetic materials used to grow conventional cotton. What you get is a soft and warm fabric that’s also breathable.

Meanwhile, instead of using plastic, the natural corozo buttons come from tagua palm nuts gathered from the forest floor. The buttons add a vintage vibe and add to the sleek and classic design. As for storage options, this shirt comes with a couple of chest pockets large enough to hold a card wallet, coins, and other valuables.

Outerknown’s Blanket Shirt would look great over a pair of shorts, jeans, pants, and other semi-formal or casual wear. It even comes in various colorways to suit any occasion. The Sunrise Mojave Stripe is a beach attire while the Dusty Red Cusco Plaid (photos below) looks good on dinner dates or urban commutes. There are over 40 colorful shades to choose from to suit your preferred fashion taste.

