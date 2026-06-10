Fitness rings offer an unobtrusive way to track certain health metrics, unlike fitness bands or watches. The Oura Ring 5, for one, puts 50+ metrics at your fingertips in a thinner, lighter, and smaller design than its predecessor. It’s 40% smaller (2.28mm), thin enough to pass off as a wedding band.

It boasts a compact footprint but with an interior system rebuilt for greater accuracy. It features highly precise sensors that adapt to your body for accurate personal health data, day and night. Among the upgrades is the Health Radar platform, which now has blood pressure signal monitoring during sleep.

The Oura Ring 5 even detects your blood oxygen levels at night. It passively tracks overnight cardiovascular patterns (offering 24/7 heart rate monitoring) and provides a 30-day rolling view of nighttime breathing disturbances that help flag early signs of sleep apnea.

Moreover, this smart ring provides insights into how your cardiovascular system is aging relative to your health and what that could mean for long-term health. It also claims to provide 99% heart rate accuracy against a medical ECG. Likewise, it delivers 95% sleep-stage accuracy measured against a clinical sleep lab.

Aside from passive tracking, it also automatically detects over 40 physical activities with heart rate. It lets you personalize your daily activity goals based on your health priorities, including calories burned for each activity. The Oura Ring 5 is compatible with both iOS and Android and lasts up to nine days on a single battery charge. Its high-performance titanium interior and exterior make it lightweight while being waterproof up to 100m/328 ft. It’s available in six finishes, including Gold, Silver, Deep Rose, Stealth, Black, and Brushed Silver.

Images courtesy of Oura