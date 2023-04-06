It has been quite some time since we showcased timepieces from Oris. The notable releases that were on our pages recently include the Ocean Trilogy collection and a couple of Star Wars tie-ins. In a bid to bring something vibrant to our wrists, the watchmaker presents a partnership with The Muppets. This is the ProPilot X Kermit Edition.

Watch enthusiasts are always on the lookout for collaborations like this. Generally, production runs like this are very limited and it would be a shame for fans of the affable amphibian to miss out. As long as users don’t mind the bright lime green dial, it is still a classy timekeeping instrument overall.

We would like to point out a nifty little surprise, but let’s start with the specifications. Oris presents the ProPilot X Kermit Edition in a 39 mm titanium case. Viewable through the sapphire window of its titanium exhibition case back is the in-house caliber 400.

This 21-jewel self-winding movement beats at 28,800 vph and boasts a robust 120-hour power reserve. Contrasting the HiVis verdant dial are white hour markers, minute track, and brand signature. Oris points out that the indices and spine of the hours and minutes hands are coated in Super-LumiNova for low-light visibility.

Now, as stated earlier, the date aperture at 6 o’clock is where you’ll find a whimsical feature. True to its name, the ProPilot X Kermit Edition displays the small icon of the famous frog’s smiling face every first of the month. “Like the green dial, the idea of this gentle, humorous touch is to encourage us not to take life too seriously,” writes the manufacturer.

Images courtesy of Oris