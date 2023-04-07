This week, we got the chance to show you the whimsical side of a renowned Swiss watchmaker. Oris presented the ProPilot X Kermit Edition, which made the beloved muppet its unique selling point. Despite the classy elements of the timepiece, the vibrant green dial is not for everyone. If you want something understated, the ProPilot Altimeter is another great option.

The functions this timekeeping instrument comes with are geared for mountaineers, skydivers, and those in the aviation business. As its name states, this integrates a mechanical altimeter. These days, some hybrid models and smartwatches are outfitted with sensors that indicate the numbers via digital systems.

Oris’ latest, on the other hand, is a fantastic tribute to vintage flight instruments. Here we have a 47 mm case crafted out of carbon fiber and PEKK composite, which is a first for the company. These materials equate to weight savings of about 70 grams over the outgoing version.

The second-generation ProPilot Altimeter also uses a new pressure box, which allows it to measure altitudes up to 19,700 feet. As for the crowns, case back, and bezel, these are in black PVD titanium. We like the elaborate cosmetic touch the engravings on the edges of the bezel and crowns add to the watch.

The black dial is contrasted by the indices in white and yellow. Oris also uses Super-LumiNova to aid in low-light visibility. Within the ProPilot Altimeter beats an in-house 793 self-winding caliber with a robust 56-hour power reserve. This is based on the Sellita SW 300-1 movement. Finally, Oris pairs it with a textile strap

Images courtesy of Oris