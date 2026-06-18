If you thought e-bikes were only for the city streets, then this model from Orbea will expand your horizons. Motorized mobility in urban settings is great, but the requirements drastically change once you hit the trails. The Muga 20 is designed to be as adaptable as possible, encouraging unplanned exploration. It’s a Eurobike award winner, which says a lot about this two-wheeler.

The SPECIALIZED S-Works Levo 4 X we previously showcased was marketed for overlanding. However, judging by the capabilities of this ride, it’s shaping up to be an excellent alternative. One that costs almost a fraction of the former’s price. As the range-topping configuration, you’re getting top-of-the-line specifications and one rugged ride.

Each build starts with a robust chassis, available in four sizes and three paint schemes. These are Ivory White/Black(Gloss), Blue Stone/Diamond Black (Matte), and Metallic Rust/Diamond Black (Matte). Meanwhile, the Muga 20 features a sleek, hydroformed, 6061 alloy frame alongside a full-suspension kit.

Ensuring a smooth ride are FOX 34 Float AWL Sport 120 Rail 2.0 fork and FOX Float Performance Trunnion, two-position, 165 mm x 42.5 mm, custom-tune shock. Other noteworthy components include an Orbea cockpit and equipment ecosystem, with a custom kickstand. Next is the electric drive system.

In between the pedals is a Bosch Performance Line CX BDU3883 motor and a Bosch Powertube 750 Wh Horizontal BBP3775 battery. Likewise, on the e-bike are a Bosch Purion 400, a Bosch Mini Remote BRC3300, a Shimano EN605-R shifter, a Shimano CS-LG400 11-45t 11-Speed Cassette, and a Shimano Cues Di2 U8050 11s SGS Shadow Plus derailleur.

“A frame and suspension system inspired by our mountain bikes delivers capable, confident handling. The easily adjustable riding position ensures control and comfort for every rider,” writes Orbea about the Muga 20.

Images courtesy of Orbea