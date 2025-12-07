Escape Trailer’s new Escape 13 trailer may be compact at just 13-feet. But it offers a comfortable outdoor living experience thanks to a cleverly maximized interior layout. The Chilliwack, Canada-based trailer manufacturer designed this “egg trailer” with comfort, performance, and durability in mind.

Its 100 percent molded fiberglass construction creates a true one-piece shell. It also makes this trailer incredibly durable and easy to maintain over the years. Likewise, , it is light at a dry weight of 1,850 pounds and a GVWR of 2,500 lbs., so it’s towable by small SUVs or crossover vehicles.

The Escape 13 trailer is available in 13 exterior color options and despite being tiny, at 13’8” L x 6’7” W x 6’1” H, it can comfortably sleep two or three people. Built on a single 3,500 lb. axle, it offers a cozy shelter with its well-thought out interior space.

The side entrance leads to a functionally organized layout. On one side is the sleeping area equipped with a double bed and directly beside it, in the middle, is the kitchen, which has a a double burner stainless steel cooktop, a sink, and a 3 cu.ft. refrigerator. A few steps on the opposite end is the shared dining/living area, which has a small bar table and two couches facing each other. The couch is convertible into an extra sleeping space.

Moreover, Escape 13 has operable acrylic windows spread throughout the interior for ventilation and maple wood cabinetry line the walls above the bed and the kitchen for storage. This trailer also has a 12,000 BTU furnace for insulation a porta potty that hides away from sight in one of the cabinets.

Images courtesy of Escape Trailer