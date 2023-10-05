When you’re only on the lookout for EVs from the usual carmakers, there are some models out there that could fly under the radar. In fact, some Chinese manufacturers have expanded beyond their shores and are ready to cater to the demand for more affordable options. If by any chance you live in Europe, the Funky Cat First Edition+ from ORA is about to hit showrooms.

Even now, range anxiety remains one of the top reasons why consumers have reservations when it comes to green motoring. However, what most of them fail to consider is the fact that there are more charging stations spread out across countries that have recorded growth in EV usage. It won’t be long before the eco-friendly infrastructure matches that of traditional fossil fuels.

ORA understands how mileage can push people to switch to more sustainable mobility platforms. Therefore, the Funky Cat First Edition+ boasts a larger 63 kWh battery. Results from their WLTP test cycle show a fully charged unit can now travel up to 260 miles. In contrast, the standard trim package with its 48 kWh is capable of 193 miles. Plus, the retro-futuristic styling is a cool bonus.

In addition to the improved range, the compact four-seater now ships with a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, front seats with heating, ventilating, and massage functions, parking assistance, and exclusive badging. Meanwhile, ORA also confirms its entire fleet will receive a future software update to support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Details surrounding the powertrain indicate the electric motor output around 169 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. This allows the Funky Cat First Edition+ to reach a top speed of 99 mph and zip from a standstill to 62 mph in 8.5 seconds. There is no word if ORA will eventually service more regions in the future. In closing, only 50 examples will be initially delivered after the 2023 preorder phase.

Images courtesy of ORA