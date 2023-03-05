The Ooni Volt 12 is the brand’s first all-electric pizza oven. It is versatile as it’s designed for both indoor and outdoor use with a size that’s just right to fit on your kitchen countertop.

This oven doesn’t take an expert to use. It’s ready to go right out of the box, just plug it into a standard outlet. It lets you set your desired temperature for each top and bottom heating element separately. You can also choose the available automatic modes if you don’t want to skip the guesswork.

It also comes with a timer dial and Boost function, which helps the 0.4” thick cordierite baking stone return to cooking temperatures quickly between bakes, this way making the last pizza just as tasty as the first. Then there’s the internal oven light so you can check on the progress of your baking creations.

The Ooni Volt 12 bakes fast with an impressive 850°F reached in just 20 minutes. In 90 seconds you already get a delicious Neapolitan-style pizza baking inside its generous 13-inch cooking area. Despite it running on electricity, it’s still feasible for outdoor use thanks to its shell made with stainless steel and powder-coated steel which is weather resistant.

Moreover, its body is insulated for maximum heat retention and it has a heat-retaining triple-paned borosilicate glass door so you can take the pizza baking outdoors. The Ooni Volt 12 weighs 17.8kg and measures 24.2” x ” x 20.8” x 10.9”. It runs on 1600W/120V power and features built-in handles for portability. Outside of its user-friendly features, this pizza oven also looks uniquely modern and compact.

