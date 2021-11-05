How good is your sense of balance? If you already know how to ride a motorcycle or a bicycle, then it’s already a step ahead of a lot of people. If you crave a challenge and the thrill that comes along with it, the Onewheel GT seems like a lot of fun. Moreover, this versatile machine works on the streets or trails.

Staying upright on a two-wheeler without moving takes a crazy amount of skill. As such, the Onewheel GT is equipped with sensors to compensate for shifts in the weight of the user. This self-balancing system should make it easy to learn even for those who never rode anything other than a vehicle.

The Onewheel GT measures 9.5” x 11.5” x 29” which is slightly shorter than your average skateboard. True to its name, it features a single chunky wheel with your choice of tire. Depending on what you have on, it will perform better on certain surfaces and change the overall dynamics.

No worries about slipping as the concave footpads also sport the best grip tape for maximum performance. The board packs a high-capacity NMC battery – enough for 20 to 32 miles – on a single charge. Meanwhile, the 750W Hypercore hub motor can get you up to 20 mph.

Don’t forget to gear up for safety before every ride. LED lights on the front and rear should keep you visible even at night. To check the status and tweak some settings, just pair your Onewheel GT with a compatible smartphone. Thanks to the Maghandle Pro, lugging this 35-lbs ride should be easy.

Images courtesy of Onewheel