Except for a few prototypes and study models, most of the EV concepts and commercial units we’ve seen are geared for use on paved roads only. Although all-electric SUVs and crossovers are available, their off-road capabilities are not exactly something to write home about. The SKYE, on the other hand, is a machine designed to overcome almost anything in its path.

We know there are plenty of insanely engineered overlanding beasts readily available for purchase or commission, but these all run on fossil fuels. Given the prevalence of range anxiety regarding battery-electric and hydrogen-powered rides, enthusiasts would gladly pick one with an internal combustion engine.

Nonetheless, as emission-free motoring systems and their respective infrastructure eventually catch up, concepts like the SKYE are likely to hit the assembly line in the future. For now, let’s find out what CALLUM has in mind for their rugged EV. One look at the sleek curves of its aerodynamic body and wide stance, it’s clear this bad boy is ready to rumble.

This all-wheel-drive crossover also shows massive flared fenders to accommodate the black rims shod in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. To navigate over some of the roughest surfaces out there, the SKYE sits on a heavy-duty suspension tuned for excellent ground clearance and stability.

A 42 kWh lithium-ion battery supplies it with enough charge to last up to 170 miles. CALLUM wants to achieve a 50/50 weight distribution and a dry weight of about 2,535 lbs. for a 0-60 mph time of below four seconds. The SKYE’s interior is arranged for a 2+2 seating layout and features glass on the lower sections of its doors for additional visibility.

“At four metres long, the CALLUM SKYE is dramatically proportioned with a concise exterior aesthetic driven by its capabilities. It has been designed to exceed expectations: minimal mass, maximum capability – exceptionally usable and an absolute joy to drive,” stated Ian Callum.

Images courtesy of CALLUM