When it comes to versatile footwear, comfort and protection are always a prerequisite. Especially for those with an active lifestyle, cushioning is always a necessity. This then brings us to talk about On Cloud X Shift.

This high-tech shoe from the Swiss running brand provides soft landings with every step. Its CloudTec sole, engineered from Helion superfoam, provides direct cushioning. It has the company’s patented “cloud” pads on the outsole that provide zero gravity to support individual running or walking style. It then absorbs shock in every direction and responds to every movement for an agile, adaptive step wherever you go.

The On Cloud X Shift provides comfortable running shoes. Although, they also work great for walks in the urban jungle, for traveling, trips to the gym, or as everyday all-day wear. It is ideal for running also given it has shock-absorbent soles and a true-to-size fit. To complement the interior comfort, the exterior also provides breathability. It has a reinforced translucent mono mesh upper for added comfort and durability. Top to that is the brand’s specially designed socks for a “fresh, unique style that’s visible with every step.”

As for aesthetics, this lifestyle gear takes you back to the 90s with its specially picked mix of colors that exude a retro vibe. It comes in alloy and red variations. Yet its upper is forward-thinking, specifically its approach to sustainable means to reduce its carbon footprint and protect Mother Nature. Best of all, the On Cloud X Shift uses recycled materials to the silhouette, with over 50% of the polyester coming from repurposed plastic waste. Choosing this footwear then is a conscious effort on your part to help against climate change.

Images courtesy of On Running