ZERA Sonic has released a mini version of its ZERA MAX cooling fan, the ZERA Mini. It’s half the size of its larger counterpart, but it boasts impressive cooling power at a keychain-friendly footprint. It’s the size of a credit card, measuring just 3.15″ long, an inch wide, and weighing merely 69g.

It offers reliable power that not only keeps you cool, but also helps start a fire and blows clean dusty surfaces or crooks and crannies. Its powerful brushless motor delivers 30,000 RPM from a single battery and a windspeed of 13m/s. Additionally, it delivers jetstream up to 10 meters away.

ZERA Mini features a user-friendly interface with a digital display that shows the wind power in 100 levels. You can press and hold the button in the middle to select your preferred wind power or via single clicks. Tapping also lets you access 1/4, 1/2, 3/4, and full speeds.

Moreover, this cooling fan delivers up to five wind speed levels. Level 1 is categorized as Air, which provides 9.5m/s for up to 10 hours on a single battery charge. Level 2 is Breeze with 10m/s for up to six hours, and Level 3 is Light Wind at 11m/s for three hours.

Meanwhile, Level 4 is Strong Wind at 12m/s and Level 5 delivers Stormy wind speeds at 13m/s for up to two hours. ZERA Mini runs on a 1200mAh battery that fully recharges via USB-C in about two hours. Wear it any way you want with its companion Combo Sets that feature a 360° Easy-Switch Clip, Neck & Wrist Strap System, and Carabiner. Clip it to your shirt, cap, or backpack and direct the airflow exactly where you need—your waist, back, neck, or face. You can also go hands-free by hanging it around your neck or arm.

Images courtesy of ZERA Sonic