When it comes to style, we can always look for inspiration from the leading names in the industry. On the other hand, you can also play it by ear and go for whatever is on hand. Despite what fashionistas recommend, we choose what we want to wear. Meanwhile, here is a fresh drop to consider, dubbed the _J.L-A.L_ x PUMA Cell Geo 1 collection.

It should be obvious by now that sneakers are versatile footwear that anyone can pair with a variety of outfits. Whether you’re sporting something casual or all snazzed up, slipping on some sleek kicks is surprisingly cool. We believe this concept is loosely yet cohesively embodied by this disruptive capsule from the London-based brand and German sports apparel group.

“The PUMA x J.L-A.L collection is centered around a new version of the CELL Geo, arriving in two patent-leather colorways: ‘Ombré’ and ‘Midnight.’ The collaborative sneaker is designed to age and change through wear, as the shoe’s top layer will fade to create a distinct gradient colorway that is unique to each individual shoe,” reads the press release.

Elsewhere, the _J.L-A.L_ x PUMA Cell Geo 1 lineup also dresses you up with a T-shirt, pants, jacket, and baseball cap. With the full getup — sans the headwear — we’re looking at a dapper ensemble adaptable for any occasion. Going back to the sneakers, you’re getting a classy leather upper with intricate patterns and color-matching stitching.

Although the shoes seem stiff at a glance, these are designed for comfort and performance. As such, it benefits from CELL cushioning and a durable rubber outsole for grip/traction. The _J.L-A.L_ x PUMA Cell Geo 1 collection is dropping this weekend.

Images courtesy of PUMA _J.L-A.L_