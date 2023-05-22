Many of you might have heard of OMEGA courtesy of its long-running partnership with the James Bond franchise. Alternatively, it is also renowned for being the brand of choice by the world’s top space agencies. In essence, their timekeeping instruments are regarded as tough yet classy. For those in the market for one, consider their latest Seamaster Aqua Terra collection.

The lineup has its fair share of stylish silhouettes, yet the trio cater to those who regularly go on trips across the globe. Yes, the new faces under the Seamaster Aqua Terra banner are “GMT Worldtimers” as described by OMEGA. These are ideal for users who want to wear something understated yet sophisticated.

All three variants are presented in 43 mm x 14.1 mm cases with robust 15-bar water resistance. Two are crafted out of steel, while the other is constructed out of titanium. Materials and price aside, we have the Calibre OMEGA 8938 self-winding movement at its core. A full wind will keep your timepiece operational for up to 60 hours.

A ceramic bezel with sapphire watch crystal frames the intricate dial which shows a view of our planet from the North Pole. The details are laser-ablated onto “a grade 5 titanium surface.” Forming a perimeter around the globe are the 24-hour indices. Meanwhile, the hour markers and hands on each Seamaster Aqua Terra are in 18K Moonshine Gold.

With things looking up for the travel industry, the OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra GMT Worldtimers are shaping up as awesome accessories for the dapper traveler. The references in steel are adorned with green elements, while the lone titanium version is accented in black.

Images courtesy of OMEGA